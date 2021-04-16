World War I Memorial in Washington Raises First Flag After Years of Wrangling

WASHINGTON — Memorials to the war dead of the 20th century are among the central attractions in the nation’s capital. So it has always been notable that one of the most consequential American conflicts, World War I, lacked national recognition.

Now, as the United States withdraws from its longest war, a memorial that recognizes one of its most complicated ones officially opens in Washington on Friday, after years of tangling among preservationists, urban planners, federal officials and the commission that realized its creation.

The first flag will be raised at the memorial in Pershing Park, near the White House — rather than along the National Mall, where many supporters had envisioned — on a spot once used for ice skating, cocoa sipping and midday sandwich nibbling by hurried office workers who sat under the crepe myrtles. Fights over the memorial’s location, accuracy and scale have been part of its journey.

“Our objective was to build a memorial that would stand shoulder to shoulder with other monuments and elevate World War I in the American consciousness,” said Edwin L. Fountain, the vice chairman of the World War I Centennial Commission, “at the same time recognizing that unlike those memorials, this has to be a memorial and an urban park.”