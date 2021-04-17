Alien Isolation FREE on Epic Games Store: Five reasons to be cheerful if you own a PC

Alien Isolation is next in line to join the Epic Games Store line-up of free games.

As long-time customers will be aware, Epic gives away at least one game for free each and every Thursday.

There are currently three games available for free this week, followed by an additional two games on April 22. That’s five reasons to cheer if you own a PC and have an Epic Games Store account.

The current line-up includes The First Tree, Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth, and Deponia: The Complete Journey. This will be followed by Hand of Fate 2 and Alien Isolation on April 22.

Alien Isolation is undoubtedly the pick of the bunch, especially for fans of the original movie.

“When she left Earth, Ellen Ripley promised her daughter she would return home to celebrate her 11th birthday. She never made it,” reads the official description.

“Fifteen years later, Amanda Ripley learns that the flight recorder from her mother’s ship has been recovered. Amanda enters Sevastopol space station to finally solve the mystery of her mother’s disappearance, only to confront an unknown menace.

“Engage in a terrifying quest for survival as you navigate the labyrinthine Sevastopol station. Unprepared and under-equipped, you will need all your wits and daring to get out alive.”