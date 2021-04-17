Alien Isolation FREE on Epic Games Store: Five reasons to be cheerful if you own a PC

As long-time customers will be aware, Epic gives away at least one game for free each and every Thursday.
There are currently three games available for free this week, followed by an additional two games on April 22. That’s five reasons to cheer if you own a PC and have an Epic Games Store account.
The current line-up includes The First Tree, Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth, and Deponia: The Complete Journey. This will be followed by Hand of Fate 2 and Alien Isolation on April 22.
Alien Isolation is undoubtedly the pick of the bunch, especially for fans of the original movie.
“When she left Earth, Ellen Ripley promised her daughter she would return home to celebrate her 11th birthday. She never made it,” reads the official description.
“Fifteen years later, Amanda Ripley learns that the flight recorder from her mother’s ship has been recovered. Amanda enters Sevastopol space station to finally solve the mystery of her mother’s disappearance, only to confront an unknown menace.
“Engage in a terrifying quest for survival as you navigate the labyrinthine Sevastopol station. Unprepared and under-equipped, you will need all your wits and daring to get out alive.”
If you enjoy the Alien Isolation campaign, it’s worth investing in the Last Survivor DLC, which sees Sigourney Weaver reprise her role as Ellen Ripley.
Mixing board gaming and role-playing, the highly-rated Hand of Fate 2 is also worth checking out on April 22.
The dungeon-crawler challenges players to earn new cards and defeat enemies in a living board game.
“Master a living boardgame of infinitely replayable quests – unlock new cards, build your adventure, then defeat your foes in brutal real-time combat!”
As for this week’s free games, Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth is my favourite, although Deponia: The Complete Journey is generally well liked by fans and critics.
“When Rufus, on one of his attempts to leave Deponia behind, meets Goal, he not only falls madly in love with the beautiful girl from Elysium; he also accidentally shoves her right off her comfortable star cruiser and down to the desolate trash-planet.
“This accident kindles a new, brilliant plan: he needs to get Goal back to the floating city of Elysium – and while he’s on it, he can also impersonate her sleazy fiance Cletus, who is the spitting image of Rufus for some reason. And thus, an exciting adventure begins…”
Deponia: The Complete Journey also contains various bonus features, including developer commentary, new songs and making-of videos.
This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed
