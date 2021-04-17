Best Neon Long Sleeve Workout Tops For Jogging Outside At Night

Outdoor runners, this one’s for you! Safely jog through this spring season by wearing any of these long sleeve neon running tops to ensure you’re seen during even the most lengthy nighttime runs.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we admay receive an affiliate commission.

There’s just something about an outdoor jog at night that makes working out so much better. Now that the weather is warming up, ending the day with a good sweat session is most likely just what your body needs. Also, a post-work sweat has so many benefits for the body and the mind. It helps to clear your head so you can release the day’s energy and recharge for tomorrow. But, first thing’s first, let’s make sure you’re running in the right gear so you’re safe on the streets.

It’s wildly recommended that you suit up in neon or bright colors for a night workout. Why? — To attract attention to yourself so that drivers are aware there’s a runner sharing the road. Additionally, we suggest running in long sleeve tops with thumbholes, half zips, high necks, and at least one pocket. To make your shopping experience seamless, we picked the best night time workout tops for you to shop — right here, right now. Plus, neon is totally fun and bright to wear for spring!

This dry-fit, neon quarter-zip pullover from Slimour is the perfect thing to throw on for a chilly spring evening run. The moisture-wicking fabric keeps you comfortable while you sweat, and the mesh detailing provides breathability and ventilation. It has thumbholes with an elastic cuff to so you’re totally secure as you run, while also protecting your hands. Any of this pullover’s 6 neon colors are sure to make you completely visible at nighttime, too. $ 19, amazon.com

2. Vapor Apparel Women’s UPF 50+ UV Sun Protection Long Sleeve Shirt

Not only is this neon “safety yellow” long sleeve top from Vapor Apparel almost impossible to miss, it’s also beneficial to the skin! The fabric is made with technology designed to protect the skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays, which makes it totally unique. Comfortably wear this shirt while spending a sunny afternoon gardening, or any outdoor activity that’s done in direct sunlight. But, of course, it also doubles as a great, lightweight top to wear for an evening jog around your neighborhood. $ 11, amazon.com

3. Under Armour UA Tech Twist 1/2 Zip Running Top

Everyone likes a little pink in their athleisure wardrobe, and this neon pink “tech twist” half zip from Under Armour is just what you need this spring. Under Armour delivers quality moisture-wicking fabric in most of their athletic wear, and this half zip will keep you bone dry as you sweat. Pair it with your favorite sports bra as a layer underneath to show off, or keep covered with the zipper fully zipped. This beautiful, bright pink color will definitely keep you seen during any nighttime run or walk. Plus, it’s on sale now! $ 34, underarmour.com

4. Clothe Co. Long Sleeve V Neck Moisture Wicking Athletic Shirt

We love to see good reviews on products, and this v neck, neon athletic shirt from Clothe Co has over 700 positive ones! Customers have said it’s a “great exercise top, perfect sizing” and “I love this so much, I bought 2”! This flattering, v-neck and slim fit long sleeve top keeps sweat at bay as you exercise, and has a lightweight and breathable traffic. Wearing this top in this neon “lime shock” color, we promise you nobody will miss you running in the streets! $ 17, amazon.com

5. Hanes Sport™ Cool DRI® Women’s Performance Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

Lastly, this Hanes long sleeve performance t-shirt in neon blue will keep you visible from yards away while you’re out and about. Made with Cool DRI® fabric technology, feel free to run, jump, walk or sprint without clogging your pores as this comfortable material keeps sweat to a minimum with each wear. The design has “Comfort Flat” seams to reduce chafing, and the feminine fit includes a double-needle cover-seamed neck, sleeves and bottom hems. We love this stunning blue color, but if you’re not a fan then there are a bunch more color options to choose from. $ 10, hanes.com

Jenna Lemoncelli

This article originally appeared on Hollywood Life