British Airways & Thomas Cook to offer £60 'heavily discounted' PCR tests for passengers

Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel, said: “While it is, of course, good news to see a test provider reduce its costs, it’s unhelpful that this comes with strings attached in that passengers may have to book with certain airlines.

“More oversight of testing costs across the board is needed to ensure that testing is affordable to all who need or want to travel abroad, whoever they want to book with.

“The Government should look at ways it can work with test providers to reduce the cost of mandatory testing, as many other countries have, to ensure that when international travel resumes, it is safe and affordable for all.”

The Government’s requirement for passengers to take multiple tests, even when travelling to “green list” countries, has also raised some safety concerns among other industry insiders.

