Cillian Murphy 'broken-hearted' at Helen McCrory death – 'Will dearly miss my pal'

Celebrities

Cillian Murphy ‘broken-hearted’ at Helen McCrory death – ‘Will dearly miss my pal’

News of Helen’s death came earlier today when her husband Damian Lewis announced she had died from cancer aged 52.

He shared the devastating news in a post on Twitter.

Damian wrote: “I’m heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we loved her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives.

“She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

