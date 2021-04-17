Daily horoscope for April 17: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac

You could find yourself exercising for longer or taking on a more intense regime today.

Horoscope Friends say this is because of a “dynamic tie between feisty Mars and optimistic Jupiter”.

Today Mars is in Gemini making a trine to Jupiter in Aquarius, something which is seen a lucky moment.

So seize the day, if you’ve been putting off writing that job application, give it a go.

Read More: Queen horoscope April: Astrologers give insight into Queen’s grieving