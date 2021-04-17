Daily horoscope for April 17: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac

Horoscope Friends say this is because of a “dynamic tie between feisty Mars and optimistic Jupiter”.
Today Mars is in Gemini making a trine to Jupiter in Aquarius, something which is seen a lucky moment.
So seize the day, if you’ve been putting off writing that job application, give it a go.
Jupiter is currently in a superior position over Mars.
This means there is a lot of support between Jupiter and Mars, with an exalted Sun sextiling on both sides.
Another lucky moment sees Mercury in Aries sextile with Jupiter, in Aquarius and Mars in Gemini.
So, you will have good judgement but beware of conflicts.
With Mercury in Aries square to Pluto in Capricorn, you will tend to try and get to the heart of problems – triggering conflict or criticism.
Horoscope Friends writes: “Avoid promising more than you can deliver.
If your birthday is today, April 17, this means you are an Aries ruled by the planet Mars.
This means you are a natural communicator and need change to thrive in any environment.
More so than other Arians, you have a restless ambition and usually bounce back from difficulties.
If April 17 is your birthday, you are an Aries zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mars.
You are most compatible with zodiac signs: Gemini, Leo, and Sagittarius.
April 17 birthdays share their day with American actress Jennifer Garner, ex-Spice Girl turned fashion mogul Victoria Beckham and British actor Sean Bean.
