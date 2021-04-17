Diabetes type 2: Dry, itchy and peeling skin could be a sign of having high blood sugar

Those who suffer with type 2 diabetes have blood sugar levels that are too high which is due to a lack of insulin or insulin not working properly. An estimated one-third of people with diabetes experience skin conditions either related to or influenced by the condition. Skin complications can occur when blood sugar levels are too high, and they are often the first visible sign of diabetes.

If you have diabetes, you’re more likely to have dry skin, said the American Academy of Dermatology Association.

The health site added: “High blood sugar can cause this.

“If you have a skin infection or poor circulation, these could also contribute to dry, itchy skin.

“Tell your doctor about your extremely dry skin. Gaining better control of diabetes can reduce dryness.

“If you continue to have dry skin after you gain better control of your diabetes, a dermatologist can help.”