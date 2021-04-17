NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Diabetes type 2: Dry, itchy and peeling skin could be...

Health

Diabetes type 2: Dry, itchy and peeling skin could be a sign of having high blood sugar

Those who suffer with type 2 diabetes have blood sugar levels that are too high which is due to a lack of insulin or insulin not working properly. An estimated one-third of people with diabetes experience skin conditions either related to or influenced by the condition. Skin complications can occur when blood sugar levels are too high, and they are often the first visible sign of diabetes.

If you have diabetes, you’re more likely to have dry skin, said the American Academy of Dermatology Association.

The health site added: “High blood sugar can cause this.

“If you have a skin infection or poor circulation, these could also contribute to dry, itchy skin.

“Tell your doctor about your extremely dry skin. Gaining better control of diabetes can reduce dryness.

“If you continue to have dry skin after you gain better control of your diabetes, a dermatologist can help.”

Treatment

Most diabetes-related skin complications are harmless, but some can result in painful and persistent symptoms, and they may require medical attention.

The most effective treatment option for many diabetes-related skin conditions is effective blood sugar management.

In severe cases, however, a doctor may prescribe oral steroids, medicated creams, or another treatment.

It is crucial for people with diabetes to check their feet for skin alterations, sores, and other changes daily.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
