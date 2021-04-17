Elvis Presley: The changes made to Graceland when Lisa Marie Presley visits with family

For the first nine years of her life, Lisa Marie Presley spent much of the time living with her father Elvis Presley at Graceland. The King left the Memphis mansion to his daughter and in 1982 the home was opened to the public for tours. Even though Graceland remains an incredibly popular tourist attraction to this day, it’s still very much home for Lisa Marie.

During a recent virtual live tour of Graceland which Express.co.uk attended, archivist Angie Marchese shared details of what Lisa Marie and her family get up to when they visit, plus the changes made inside for their arrival. The Elvis Presley expert said: “The family…do not stay here at Graceland but they do come here and visit. “They don’t use Elvis and Priscilla’s china, we do have new china which we’ve purchased for Lisa to use when she’s here.” Angie also explained how two extra tables are set up next to the one in Graceland’s dining room for when the family have meals together there. READ MORE: Elvis’ Graceland Mansion virtual tour review: Thrilling step inside

During the tour, Angie guided the live stream camera into a largely unseen room by the side of Graceland's kitchen. Inside was Aunt Delta's bedroom, where Vernon's sister lived until her death in 1993 over a decade after tours began. And inside the chest of drawers there, Angie revealed the storage place for the china that Lisa Marie and her family use when they visit the mansion for meals. While back in Graceland's kitchen, the archivist was showing off the oven when she explained another change made for the arrival of Elvis' daughter.

Later on during the virtual live tour, Angie guided the camera outside The Jungle Room to the porch. Here she revealed how Elvis' grandmother Minnie Mae Presley liked to sit there, while Lisa Marie uses it to relax to this day. It's not surprising considering how quiet and peaceful that outdoor space is, overlooking Graceland's horses. After the tour ended, a fan asked Angie: "When Priscilla and Lisa Marie visit Graceland do they listen to records on the jukebox in the TV room and do any of the family members play either the piano in the Music Room or the one in the Racquetball court? And do they ever swim in the pool?"

Angie replied: “They have listened to music in the house, but not in the jukebox on the record players. “I have never seen any of the family play the pianos. But we do keep them tuned and clean to preserve them as instruments in case they want to. “No swimming in the pool either. Their favourite thing to do is ride golf carts all over the property.” To find out more about Graceland’s virtual live tours, click here.

