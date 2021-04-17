Elvis Presley's relationship with 17-year-old star ended due to his 'controlling' nature

Elvis was one of these romantic endeavours, as well.

According to the Elvis History Blog the King and Tuesday had a relationship when she was just 17-years-old.

The pair were working together on the film Wild in the Country, at the time.

Elvis insider Lamar Fike backed up these claims in 1995 when he wrote about the King in his tell-all book, Elvis: Truth, Myth & Beyond: An Intimate Conversation With Lamar Fike, Elvis’ Closest Friend & Confidant.

Within the book, Lamar wrote: “Elvis dated her a little. She had the a*s and legs, and Elvis liked that, and she’d baby-talk with him, but that was about it.”

