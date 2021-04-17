NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Elvis Presley's relationship with 17-year-old star ended due to his...

Entertainment

Elvis Presley's relationship with 17-year-old star ended due to his 'controlling' nature

1 min

143views
108
16 shares, 108 points
Elvis Presley's relationship with 17-year-old star ended due to his 'controlling' nature

Elvis was one of these romantic endeavours, as well.

According to the Elvis History Blog the King and Tuesday had a relationship when she was just 17-years-old.

The pair were working together on the film Wild in the Country, at the time.

Elvis insider Lamar Fike backed up these claims in 1995 when he wrote about the King in his tell-all book, Elvis: Truth, Myth & Beyond: An Intimate Conversation With Lamar Fike, Elvis’ Closest Friend & Confidant.

Within the book, Lamar wrote: “Elvis dated her a little. She had the a*s and legs, and Elvis liked that, and she’d baby-talk with him, but that was about it.”

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

READ  Katey Sagal, Andy Garcia star in new ABC drama 'Rebel'
, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

108
16 shares, 108 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish