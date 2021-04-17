Freeview TV gets HUGE investment as BBC, ITV and Channel 4 pledge MILLIONS to service

While it will no longer be involved at a high-level, Arqiva will still supply the Electronic Program Guide, EPG, for Freeview viewers nationwide.
The latest round of investment from the other brands involved in the Digital UK venture should help Freeview continue to expand in the coming years. And the service will need those funds as it has some big plans. Earlier this year, Digital UK confirmed plans to integrate with free-to-air satellite brand Freesat.
MORE LIKE THIS
Sky Q, Freeview and Virgin Media viewers will unlock dozens of free movies
According to Digital UK, merging Freeview and Freesat will ensure both approaches to free-to-watch content benefit from innovations developed by one another.
For example, Freeview Play merges live and catch-up services into a single TV Guide, where scrolling to the left lets viewers “travel back in time” and jump into previously-aired shows still available from BBC iPlayer, My5, ITV Hub, All4 and others. In total, it pulls content from 10 on-demand catch-up services now, following the launch of POP Player at the end of last year. While this is possible with Freesat, the service doesn’t currently include any shows from All4, although that could change as the two firms share ideas and technologies.
Of course, the merger between Freesat and Freeview is conditional on regulatory approvals, although the green light is expected in the coming months.
With investment agreed, fingers crossed we’ll also see some exciting new features coming to Freeview Play. For example, while the service does offer a companion app for smartphones and tablets, there’s currently no communication between Freeview Play on your Smart TV or set-top box and the same service running on your smartphone. It would be great to see some of the features that Sky Q customers are familiar with – like the ability to schedule a recording on your set-top box when out-and-about using the smartphone app of the same name.
Either way, Freeview isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed
0 Comments