Gunman in Indianapolis Kills 8 People at Fedex Facility

INDIANAPOLIS — A former employee stormed a FedEx facility in Indianapolis late Thursday, fatally shooting eight people and injuring at least seven others in a fast-moving, chaotic scene that emerged as the latest mass shooting to rock the nation in a matter of weeks.

The violence gave way to a day of grief and suspense, as families waited hours for answers about missing loved ones and reports emerged that the gunman was a former employee at the facility, which also has a large number of Sikh employees.

Families spent much of Friday in a painful limbo while the authorities combed through the crime scene and began the painstaking process of identifying victims and informing their loved ones. By early afternoon, bodies had begun to be removed from the facility.

A law enforcement source identified the suspect as 19-year-old Brandon Scott Hole. He had previously been the subject of an F.B.I. investigation, known as a “Guardian,” the lowest form of inquiry that the F.B.I. conducts, the source said, and a shotgun had been seized from him.