Harry Potter author JK Rowling leads tributes to ‘wonderful’ Helen McCrory who died at 52

Following the announcement, tributes have been pouring in for the star who is well known for both Peaky Blinders and Harry Potter.

In the saga, she played Narcissa Malfoy in the final three films.

The author of the books Rowling paid tribute on social media, writing: “I’m devastated to learn of the death of Helen McCrory, an extraordinary actress and a wonderful woman who’s left us far too soon.

“My deepest condolences to her family, especially her husband and children. Simply heartbreaking news.”

