Health

Heart disease: Dandelion antioxidants lower cholesterol to help reduce your risk

Heart disease is the name given to a blockage in the heart’s blood supply that’s caused by a build-up of fatty substances. Dandelions contains powerful compounds which are said to help protect a person from the fatal condition of heart disease. How?

The flower of the dandelion has antioxidant properties.

Antioxidants are used to counteract inflammatory factors that lead to cellular damage.

The oxidation of LDL cholesterol starts the process of arterial plaque formation and heart disease.

In a study published in the US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health, cholesterol-lowering and antioxidant effects of dandelion were analysed. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20162002/

The study noted: “Recent reports have indicated that excessive oxidative stress contributes to the development of atherosclerosis-linked metabolic syndrome.

“The objective of this current study was to investigate the possible hypolipidemic and antioxidative effects of dandelion root and leaf in rabbits fed with a high-cholesterol diet.

“Our results show that treatment with dandelion root and leaf positively changed plasma antioxidant enzyme activities and lipid profiles in cholesterol-fed rabbits.”

The study concluded that dandelion root and leaf could protect against oxidative stress linked atherosclerosis and decrease the atherogenic index.

How to use

Dandelion leaves are sometimes present in salads, but they are not widely available in all areas, said Medical News Today.

The health site continued: “Picking dandelions in a backyard is unsafe due to the potential presence of pesticides or animal excrement.

“However, it is possible to obtain dandelion supplements or teas and coffees infused with dandelion root.

“Dandelion supplements can cause allergic reactions in some people.

“People should not use dandelion supplements if they are sensitive to dandelions or certain other plants, such as ragweed, daisies, or chrysanthemums, or marigolds.”

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
