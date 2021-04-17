NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Horoscopes: What Russell Grant's weekly horoscope has in store for...

Life & Style

Horoscopes: What Russell Grant's weekly horoscope has in store for your star sign

1 min

96views
91
14 shares, 91 points
Horoscopes: What Russell Grant's weekly horoscope has in store for your star sign

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd – December 21st)

Unless you have a flexible agenda, it won’t be easy to give in to the impulsive spirit around you. A busy pattern of events is likely and although it will be hard to keep up with everything that’s going on, you will enjoy this lively pace.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd – January 20th)

A neighbour will question your involvement in a community scheme but you don’t have to justify your actions. For whatever reason, if you want to help people in whichever way you can, follow your conscience.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
Read More

READ  Blood-stained bedsheets: Graphic evidence helps convict Aussie rugby league star Jarryd Hayne of sexual assault
, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

91
14 shares, 91 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish