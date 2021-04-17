James Martin recalls his ailing health – 'I had a few operations. And I wasn’t too good'

The Eatwell Guide shows that to have a healthy, balanced diet, people should try to:

Eat at least five portions of a variety of fruit and vegetables every day

Base meals on higher fibre starchy foods like potatoes, bread, rice or pasta

Have some dairy or dairy alternatives (such as soya drinks)

Eat some beans, pulses, fish, eggs, meat and other protein

Choose unsaturated oils and spreads, and eat them in small amounts

Drink plenty of fluids (at least six to eight glasses a day).

According to the Eatwell Guide, if you’re having foods and drinks that are high in fat, salt and sugar, you should have these less often and in small amounts.

Try to choose a variety of different foods from the five main food groups to get a wide range of nutrients, it states.

The five main food groups are fruit and vegetables, starchy food, dairy, protein and fat.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed

