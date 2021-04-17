Kate Middleton borrows earrings given to Queen as wedding gift for Prince Philip funeral

The four strand pearl choker was worn by the monarch during the 1980s and 1990s.
Kate wore the necklace with drop diamond and pearl earrings which are also part of the Queen’s collection.
DON’T MISS
They were believed to be a wedding gift given the the Queen when she married Prince Philip in 1947.
The feature diamond studs with pearls hanging from chains covered in diamonds.
Kate has borrowed many pieces of the Queen’s jewellery over the years and seems to have chosen pieces with key sentimental value for the funeral today.
Prince William also wore a black face covering in the car.
The Duke of Cambridge was seen in a black suit with a white shirt and black tie.
This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
Read More
0 Comments