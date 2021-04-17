Kirstie Allsopp hits out at government after Queen 'mourned' alone at husband's funeral

Another replied: “She could have had someone sat with her. She also chose to show respect to the rest of the nation by following the rules we all live by. My current funeral plans are simple – no funeral and a party for those who survive me when they can, I want for no one to be at risk.”

A third commented: “That is the first time I’ve seen the Queen looking so fragile and Charles looked so vulnerable.”

While a fourth replied: “Definitely time to relax the rules for such a situation. But had the government changed them in the last week it would have caused an outcry about double standards. I have a feeling things will be relaxed very soon though.”

It comes as members of the Royal Family were seated in their own households during the service, in accordance with coronavirus regulations.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed