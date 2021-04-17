Limited Run Reveals Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection Vol.1 Physical Release, 10 Classics On One Switch Cartridge

Back in March, SNK surprised fans with the digital release of the Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection Vol.1 for Switch.

It contains the following 10 games – SNK Gals’ Fighters, Samurai Shodown! 2, King of Fighters R-2, The Last Blade: Beyond the Destiny, Fatal Fury First Contact, SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium, Metal Slug 1st Mission, Metal Slug 2nd Mission, Dark Arms and Big Tournament Golf / Neo Turf Masters.

If you’ve been holding out for a physical release, Limited Run Games has now announced a physical version of this ten-in-one collection. Pre-orders will open on 22nd April and are open for a total of four weeks. In addition to a standard copy of the game, there’ll also be a collector’s edition – which comes with the game, a retrospective book, two-sided poster, steelbook and classic Neo Geo Pocket-style packaging.

It seems physical publisher Pix’n Love Publishing will also be offering a European physical release. Pre-orders open on the same date as the LRG one:

⚠️ Pix’n Love and SNK are happy to announce they’re teaming up 🤝 for the European physical edition of NEOGEO POCKET COLOR SELECTION Vol. 1! 🤩

See you on Thursday, April 22 at 2PM (UK time) ⏰ for the opening of preorders and to find out what’s inside! pic.twitter.com/NA1mggvc25— Pix’n Love Publishing (@PixnLove_Store)

April 16, 2021

