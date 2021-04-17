NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Man Utd boss Solskjaer fires title warning to Man City...

Sports

Man Utd boss Solskjaer fires title warning to Man City – 'We're not a million miles away'

1 min

134views
109
16 shares, 109 points
Man Utd boss Solskjaer fires title warning to Man City - 'We're not a million miles away'

Yet if United can hang on to second place following third his first full season in 2019-20 it represents solid foundations on which to build.

“You’ve got to make progress step by step, that’s the reality,” he said. “If we can manage second place and keep winning and get second, you want to finish strongly.

“Third last year, second this, close to a trophy. It’s progress.

“It’s not the end game – the end game is winning the league but it’s progress, step by step, and if we do that well enough, that is when you get trophies and league titles.”

United can close the gap on City to eight points tomorrow with victory over Burnley but Solskjaer is taking nothing for granted.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

READ  ‘98% of men in the world can’t beat me’: Claressa Shields declares she’s the second greatest boxer of all time behind Muhammad Ali
, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

109
16 shares, 109 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish