Manor Police employee killed in south Austin crash early Saturday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Manor Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own Saturday morning, following a deadly crash in south Austin.

MPD reports Hunter Hartman, 27, was killed in the crash that happened near the intersection of 290 and El Rey Boulevard. That’s near Ascension Seton Southwest Hospital.

Hartman worked as a victim services specialist and recently graduated from Baylor University with a master’s degree in social work, MPD says.

In a Facebook post Saturday morning, MPD wrote:

“Hunter was dedicated to a life of service particularly to victims of crime and those experiencing mental health crisis. Hunter served beside our Officers in providing compassionate and caring assistance to our community. Hunter will be missed and the void left behind will be felt in our hearts for years to come.”

Manor Police Department

Chief of Police Ryan Phipps told KXAN that the team is “heartbroken” and “working through the loss.” He said the department’s psychologist would be available to all employees.

Hartman was pronounced dead at the scene and the other person involved was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

All lanes of U.S. Highway 290 were reopened Saturday morning after a deadly crash just before midnight in south Austin. DPS is now investigating what led up to the crash.