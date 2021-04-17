Marks and Spencer roll out major new change to their fashion department in the UK

Bringing style and convenience together, Marks & Spencer is quickly becoming the one-stop-shop for Britons.

To boost its fashion department, the retailer is now selling Hobbs, Phase Eight, Seasalt Cornwall, White Stuff and more.

In addition, Marks & Spencer has added Jaeger – having acquired it in January.

This marks a big change as it’s the first time the retailer has sold fashion brands outside its core and in-house brands, Autograph, Goodmove and Per Una.