Life & Style

Marks and Spencer roll out major new change to their fashion department in the UK

Just in time for a spring fashion refresh, Marks & Spencer has announced a big change to its online offering. The retailer has launched M&S Loves and is now selling 11 “guest” fashion brands on its website.

Bringing style and convenience together, Marks & Spencer is quickly becoming the one-stop-shop for Britons.

To boost its fashion department, the retailer is now selling Hobbs, Phase Eight, Seasalt Cornwall, White Stuff and more.

In addition, Marks & Spencer has added Jaeger – having acquired it in January.

This marks a big change as it’s the first time the retailer has sold fashion brands outside its core and in-house brands, Autograph, Goodmove and Per Una.

These brands will be sold under the “Brands at M&S” banner.

Other brands available include lingerie brand, Sloggi, and menswear brand, JACK & JONES.

More fashion labels are due to launch in the coming weeks.

Here’s more information on the brands and shop here.

Hobbs 

A British favourite, Hobbs offers a variety of bold printed dresses and tops.

Perfect for spring fashion, shop to discover clothes that spruce up any outfit.

From £25 up. Available at M&S.

Jaeger 

Sleek and stylish, Jaeger’s clothes will match with every wardrobe item.

Best sellers include linen blazers, knitted tops and denim shirts.

From £25 up. Available at M&S.

Seasalt Cornwall

Taking inspiration from the landscape of Cornwall, clothes from Sesalt Cornwall are bright, colourful and comfy.

Designed from sustainable fabrics, shop raincoats, shift dresses and loose trousers.

From £29.95 up. Available at M&S.

This article contains affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission on any sales of products or services we write about.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
