Max Verstappen breaks down and Charles Leclerc crashes as Mercedes dominate practice

He told Autosport: “Man, you know it’s super hard, but of course you have to give credit to Lewis.

“[For] the way he has dealt with all the years, to always come back and be honoured and win that amount of races and championships. You definitely cannot go around Lewis.

“But, of course, there are still a lot of other people in F1, I think who are very good, very strong, and would have been very good in that car as well.”

Hamilton meanwhile played down a potential rivalry between the pair ahead of the weekend, saying it’s early days in the season.

“Look, we’re only going into the second race, so I can’t assume and I can’t guess what’s up ahead of us.

