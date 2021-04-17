NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Piers Morgan's tearful reaction to Queen 'Has there been a...

Celebrities

Piers Morgan's tearful reaction to Queen 'Has there been a more heart-breaking picture?'

1 min

153views
108
16 shares, 108 points
Piers Morgan's tearful reaction to Queen 'Has there been a more heart-breaking picture?'

“He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years.” 

That was how the Queen described her beloved husband on their golden wedding anniversary in 1997.

Elizabeth and Philip were first introduced to one another when the former was just eight years old, at the wedding of Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark (Philip’s cousin) and Prince George, Duke of Kent (Elizabeth’s uncle) in 1934.

Five years later, when Elizabeth was 13 and Philip was 18, they met again at the Royal Naval College in Dartmouth. It was here, reportedly, that Elizabeth fell in love with her future husband

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

READ  Piers Morgan sparks frenzy as he congratulates GMB on award nomination after his exit
, , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

108
16 shares, 108 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish