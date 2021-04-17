Piers Morgan's tearful reaction to Queen 'Has there been a more heart-breaking picture?'

“He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years.”

That was how the Queen described her beloved husband on their golden wedding anniversary in 1997.

Elizabeth and Philip were first introduced to one another when the former was just eight years old, at the wedding of Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark (Philip’s cousin) and Prince George, Duke of Kent (Elizabeth’s uncle) in 1934.

Five years later, when Elizabeth was 13 and Philip was 18, they met again at the Royal Naval College in Dartmouth. It was here, reportedly, that Elizabeth fell in love with her future husband

