Portugal holidays: Latest FCDO update as travel to Portugal and Madeira back on

Until Monday, April 19, the following lockdown measures are in place.

– public gatherings are banned.

– supermarkets and grocery stores may open until 9pm on weekdays and 7pm at the weekend

– small high street shops may open until 9pm on weekdays and 1pm at the weekends

– restaurants and cafés may open their terraces until 10:30pm on weekdays and 1pm at the weekend. Gatherings are limited to 4 people per table.

– the sale of alcohol is prohibited between 8pm and 6am, except in restaurants and cafés

– museums, monuments, palaces and art galleries may open until 10:30pm on weekdays and 1pm on weekends.

