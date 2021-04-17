Prince Philip: His most memorable adventures across the globe – from Venice to Canada

Venice

Prince Philip first visited Venice during one of his school holidays from Gordonstoun as a 17-year-old, a year before his first meeting Princess Elizabeth.

During his visit, he stayed with his aunt Aspasia.

That summer experts say the young Philip frequented the famed Harry’s Bar and enjoyed some romances against the backdrop of the gondolas, islands and beaches of the city’s lagoon.

He would return again in May 1961 with the Queen as part of a four-day state visit to Italy, with a highlight being a moonlit gondolier ride along the Grand Canal serenaded by guitarists singing Italian love songs.

How you can share Prince Philip’s travel experience.

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises offers an immersive ‘city-break on the water’ Venice and the Gems of Northern Italy cruise which may well have appealed to the Duke’s love of sailing. Staying in style aboard Uniworld’s stunning new ship – the Super Ship La Venezia – the cruise sails around Venice and her islands, and down the River Po.

A lead-in price for this summer is £1,959 (departing 13 June) for an all-inclusive seven-night cruise with a full programmed itinerary staying in luxury accommodation on the SS La Venezia, and return flights from London Heathrow.

