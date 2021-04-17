PS Plus May 2021 free PS5 and PS4 games: When will PlayStation Plus line-up be revealed

PlayStation Plus subscribers are waiting for Sony to reveal the May 2021 free PS5 and PS4 games.

This year’s PS Plus free games have been exceptional, featuring the likes of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Destruction All-Stars and Control Ultimate Edition.

The current line-up is equally as impressive, consisting of Days Gone, Zombie Army 4 and brand new PS5 game Oddworld Soulstorm.

If you haven’t already downloaded the April 2021 free games, then the good news is that you still have plenty of time.

The May 2021 PlayStation Plus line-up won’t be announced until 4.30pm on April 28. The games will be available to download less than a week later on May 4.

Unless the new games leak ahead of time, it’s going to be a long wait until we find out whether Sony can maintain its PS Plus hot streak.

The most interesting game of the current line-up us undoubtedly Oddworld Soulstorm, which is a direct sequel to Oddworld New ‘n’ Tasty.

“Witness Abe’s horrifying conflict with a terrifying new machination in this fresh narrative adventure,” reads the official description.

“Oddworld Soulstorm represents a big visual and cinematic leap. With intelligent new mechanics and twisted new devices which enable highly explosive deviousness. This is a dark parable that tells an epic tale of a volatile society pushed to its limits.”