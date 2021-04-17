PS5 UK availability: Next GAME restock could be over a month away

The PS5 purchase page on the GAME website – which lists standalone consoles and bundles up for sale – previously listed these high demand items as getting a release date in April.

However, as the @PS5StockAlertUK Twitter account noted, earlier this week the release date was changed to May.

Having to wait till next month for an opportunity to get hold of a PS5 is bad enough for PlayStation fans who haven’t had any luck so far trying to get the in-demand item.

But it’s been made worse as GAME has listed the release date for their next batch of PlayStation 5 consoles at the end of May, on the 27th of the month.

Revealing this news, the @PS5StockAlertUK Twitter posted: “GAME have changed their release date to 27/05, officialising what we stated beforehand that the April restock dates were placeholders.

“This alone shows that we may not see any PS5’s from any retailers during April at all as we’ve also mentioned.”

This week Smyths Toys also changed their expected restock date for the PS5 till May, giving further proof that April could be a particularly dry spell for PS5 stock hunters.

