Queen wears special Richmond Brooch from Queen Mary as she attends Prince Philip’s funeral

She wore her stunning Richmond Brooch, one that was inherited from her grandmother, Queen Mary.
It is also one of the largest in her collection and has worn it several times over the years.
The brooch, made by Hunt and Roskell, was given to Mary as a wedding present in 1893 by the town of Richmond.
Although the monarch wore it sparingly in the first years of her reign, it has become a more staple piece in her brooch collection.
She also wore it to the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The Queen paired the stunning brooch with a pair of pearl earrings.
The Duchess of Cambridge borrowed the Queen’s jewellery for the occasion.
The pearl chocker necklace was worn by Queen Elizabeth during the 1980s and 1990s.
Kate also paired the jewellery with a pair of pearl earrings which also belonged to the Queen.
They were believed to be a wedding gift given to the Queen when she married Prince Philip in 1947.
The royal has worn several pieces of jewellery form the Queen’s collection over the years.
