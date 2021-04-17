NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Queen wears special Richmond Brooch from Queen Mary as she...

Life & Style

Queen wears special Richmond Brooch from Queen Mary as she attends Prince Philip’s funeral

1 min

137views
97
15 shares, 97 points
Queen wears special Richmond Brooch from Queen Mary as she attends Prince Philip’s funeral
The Queen, who was married to the Duke of Edinburgh for more than 70 years, joined her family today in Windsor Castle for her husband’s funeral. The monarch wore a stunning brooch from her collection along with a black coat and hat. 
The Queen has been forced to keep apart from relatives due to Covid restrictions but joined members of the Royal Family for Prince Philip’s funeral today.

She wore her stunning Richmond Brooch, one that was inherited from her grandmother, Queen Mary.

It is also one of the largest in her collection and has worn it several times over the years.

The brooch, made by Hunt and Roskell, was given to Mary as a wedding present in 1893 by the town of Richmond. 

READ MORE: Princess Anne wears special gold pearl earrings to father’s funeral

It was just one of the brooches that the current monarch inherited from Mary in 1953.

Although the monarch wore it sparingly in the first years of her reign, it has become a more staple piece in her brooch collection.

She also wore it to the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Queen paired the stunning brooch with a pair of pearl earrings.

Other members of the Royal Family who attended the funeral today included Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Kate Middleton. 

The Duchess of Cambridge borrowed the Queen’s jewellery for the occasion. 

The pearl chocker necklace was worn by Queen Elizabeth during the 1980s and 1990s.

Kate also paired the jewellery with a pair of pearl earrings which also belonged to the Queen.

They were believed to be a wedding gift given to the Queen when she married Prince Philip in 1947.

The royal has worn several pieces of jewellery form the Queen’s collection over the years.

READ  Kate Middleton ‘enjoys’ playing an ‘active’ parenting role for George, Charlotte and Louis

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
Read More

, , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

97
15 shares, 97 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish