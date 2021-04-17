Random: This Might Just Be The Longest Title We've Ever Seen For A Nintendo Switch Game

Japanese game company Experience has revealed the box art for an upcoming Nintendo Switch title and according to Gematsu, it’s made the name of it even longer.

The original title was the following:

“Monster wo Taoshite Tsuyoi Ken ya Yoroi wo Te ni Shinasai. Yuusha Tai ga Maou wo Taosu Sono Hi wo Shinjiteimasu”

And now, based on the updated box art, it’s been extended to:

“Monster wo Taoshite Tsuyoi Ken ya Yoroi wo Te ni Shinasai. Shindemo Akiramezu ni Tsuyoku Narinasai. Yuusha Tai ga Maou wo Taosu Sono Hi wo Shinjiteimasu”

Got all that? The short title for it is simply Mon-Yu. Gematsu also provides the translations of the title before and after it changed:

“The original title translates to “Defeat Monsters to Get Strong Swords and Armor. We Believe in the Day the Heroes will Defeat the Demon Lord.” The new title translates to “Defeat Monsters to Get Strong Swords and Armor. Even If You Die, Fight and Become Stronger. We Believe in the Day the Heroes will Defeat the Demon Lord.”

The box art doesn’t seem to have any issues incorporating the title, but the text and font is admittedly a bit small:

Mon-Yu is a dungeon RPG due out this summer in Japan, and more details about it will apparently be shared on 23rd April.

