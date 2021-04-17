Sam Neill ‘devastated’ at death of 'brilliant' Peaky Blinders co-star Helen McCrory

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and we know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives.”
Fellow actor Mr Neill, who starred alongside Ms McCrory in Peaky Blinders, posted a moving tribute on Twitter.
He wrote: “Goodbye. Devastated my friend #HelenMcCrory died today.
“She was witty, kind, skilled. Riotously funny.. and so damn cool. So young. Heartbroken for Damien +her family.”
Mr Neill played the sinister Northern Irish detective, Major Chester Campbell, in Peaky Blinders.
He is well-known for his role as Dr Alan Grant in Jurassic Park.
“It was a privilege to have worked with this brilliant woman, to have shared so many laughs over the years.
“I will dearly miss my pal. My love and thoughts are with Damian and her family.”
