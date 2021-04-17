NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Sam Neill ‘devastated’ at death of 'brilliant' Peaky Blinders co-star Helen McCrory

The actor, known for her roles in Harry Potter films and TV series Peaky Blinders, died aged 52 after a “heroic battle” with cancer. Ms McCrory’s husband, actor Damian Lewis, announced the sad news on Twitter.
He tweeted: “I’m heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from family and friends.

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and we know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives.”

Fellow actor Mr Neill, who starred alongside Ms McCrory in Peaky Blinders, posted a moving tribute on Twitter.

He wrote: “Goodbye. Devastated my friend #HelenMcCrory died today.

“That brilliant woman- the greatest of actors. I so loved our time on #PeakyBlinders.

“She was witty, kind, skilled. Riotously funny.. and so damn cool. So young. Heartbroken for Damien +her family.”

Mr Neill played the sinister Northern Irish detective, Major Chester Campbell, in Peaky Blinders.

He is well-known for his role as Dr Alan Grant in Jurassic Park.

“She elevated and made humane every scene, every character she played.

“It was a privilege to have worked with this brilliant woman, to have shared so many laughs over the years.

“I will dearly miss my pal. My love and thoughts are with Damian and her family.”

