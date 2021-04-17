Sky’s NOW streaming service has an exciting new update for Apple fans

Although NOW already has dedicated apps on the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch and Apple TV, the integration with Apple TV makes it easier to bring all of your favourite binge-worthy boxsets into the same place. You’ll be able to add films and shows from NOW alongside titles from Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, BritBox, ITV Hub, All4, and MUBI. There will all appear in the same Up Next carousel, with new episodes from series automatically added with each new release.
NOW offers access to Sky TV’s exclusive shows, movies and sports fixtures without signing up a lengthy contract. Live and on-demand content are bundled into different memberships, which subscribers can pick-and-mix between each month.
All of these will be accessible from the Apple TV app, which offers a universal search feature. So, if you’re unsure whether the film you’re looking to watch is available as part of a NOW, Prime Video or Disney+ membership – you can now search within the Apple TV app, where everything is presented side-by-side and can be launched straight away, or added to the Up Next queue.
Some of the highlights for NOW subscribers this month include Academy Award nominee Promising Young Woman, must-binge boxsets like Your Honor and The Flight Attendant as well as live coverage of the F1, to name but a few.
