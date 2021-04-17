Sky’s NOW streaming service has an exciting new update for Apple fans

Sky’s contract-free streaming service NOW (or NOW TV, as it used to be known) has rolled out a crucial update for Apple fans. Blockbusters and boxsets available via a NOW subscription will finally be integrated into the Apple TV app. That means you’ll be able to add shows and films from NOW to your Up Next queue alongside titles from other streaming services, including Prime Video, Apple TV+, and BBC iPlayer.

Not only that, but you’ll be able to pause and resume at the exact same spot from any device with the Apple TV app. The app is available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, as well as Samsung and LG TVs, Roku and Fire TV streaming dongles, as well as the Chromecast with Google TV and PlayStation 4.

Although NOW already has dedicated apps on the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch and Apple TV, the integration with Apple TV makes it easier to bring all of your favourite binge-worthy boxsets into the same place. You’ll be able to add films and shows from NOW alongside titles from Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, BritBox, ITV Hub, All4, and MUBI. There will all appear in the same Up Next carousel, with new episodes from series automatically added with each new release.

NOW offers access to Sky TV’s exclusive shows, movies and sports fixtures without signing up a lengthy contract. Live and on-demand content are bundled into different memberships, which subscribers can pick-and-mix between each month.

