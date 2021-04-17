NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Sophie Wessex 'quietly showed how she will step up in times of crisis or tragedy'

Sophie Wessex 'quietly showed how she will step up in times of crisis or tragedy'

“While possibly needing to keep a brave face on for her children and for the rest of the country over the next few weeks, it would be gratifying to think that The Queen also has empathetic Sophie to confide in and to take comfort from.”

Judi previously suggested Sophie appears to have been with the Queen, comforting her during this period.

She explained: “She looked and sounded sympathetic and empathetic, sounding very much as though she had been at the Queen’s side offering the right words and support for a woman famous for her stoicism and emotional resilience.

“We don’t know if The Queen bravely masks her emotions in private as she does in public but if she needed the right level of mirrored personal sadness and sympathy to allow herself to share her grief in a way that parents sometimes can’t do with their own children at a time like this then it would seem that Sophie would fit the bill perfectly.”

Daily Express
