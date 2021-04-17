Spain, Turkey, Greece, Portugal & more – how nations will welcome back Britons this summer

Greece

Greece has set out plans to reopen to tourists from May 14.

However, tourists will either have to be fully vaccinated, with proof, or show a negative coronavirus test taken within a specific period of time.

Tourists may also be randomly tested upon arrival at the airport.

“We will gradually lift the restrictions at the beginning of next week ahead of the opening on May 14,” a senior tourism ministry official told Reuters.

Turkey

Turkey has detailed plans to welcome back British tourists with or without a vaccine.

However, those who are not vaccinated will most likely be required to show a negative COVID-19 test.

The Turkish authorities have set out a mid-April date to assess how they will reopen fully to tourists.

“I expect there will be no such requirement from British visitors as the UK government is rapidly, and impressively, rolling out the vaccination program for the whole nation,” Turkish health minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said.

