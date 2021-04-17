Spider-Man 3: Alfred Molina confirms Doc Ock return with No Way Home plot details

Alfred did confirm he had some reservations about returning to the character almost two decades later, however.

It was to be particularly interesting, he added, “given that in the intervening years, I now have two chins, a wattle, crow’s feet and a slightly dodgy lower back”.

He was, however, as confused as fans might be over Doc Ock’s return, considering the character died in the 2004 movie.

During the Tobey Maguire-led film, Doc Ock created a nuclear reactor which he planned to use for nefarious plans.

