Steven Spielberg’s favourite superhero movie: ‘When I found out I cried’ says its director

Steven Spielberg is, without doubt, one of the best-known film directors in the world. So if another filmmaker finds out the Hollywood legend loved their movie, they’re going to be pretty moved by the news. In fact, when a Marvel director discovered the 74-year-old thought his comic book blockbuster was the greatest superhero movie of all time, he was left in tears.

This month, Far Out Magazine published a list of Spielberg’s alleged Top 20 favourite movies, which has been circling online. And apparently, the film director’s top 3 favourite movies are It’s a Wonderful Life, The Godfather and Fantasia. But the latest release standing at No 5 on the list was the 2014 Marvel movie Guardians of the Galaxy. A huge risk for Disney at the time, the Chris Pratt-led action-comedy is now considered one of the best of the franchise. READ MORE: Avengers: Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord CONFIRMED for Thor: Love and Thunder

Spielberg added: “But the superhero movie that most impressed me is one that does not take itself too seriously: Guardians of the Galaxy. “When it ended, I left the cinema with the feeling that I had just experienced something new, free of cynicism and without concern for being gritty when necessary.” In fact, it also turns out that Gunn was inspired to include one of Spielberg’s filming techniques in Guardians of the Galaxy. Another fan asked: “Never noticed but have you ever done the Spielberg zoom in any of your movies?” READ FAR OUT MAGAZINE’S ARTICLE HERE

READ Hillicon Valley: Amazon wins union election — says 'our employees made the choice' To which Gunn replied: “Yes… I have a lot of them and a lot of different versions of them.” Meanwhile, the director has been preparing for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, which hits cinemas in 2023. He tweeted an update last week saying: “Our designers & visual development geniuses are busy creating new, fantastic designs of other worlds & alien beings. “I’m not sure the galaxy is big enough for all this magic. This. One. Is. Huge. I’m excited.”

