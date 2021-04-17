Steven Spielberg’s favourite superhero movie: ‘When I found out I cried’ says its director

And apparently, the film director’s top 3 favourite movies are It’s a Wonderful Life, The Godfather and Fantasia.
But the latest release standing at No 5 on the list was the 2014 Marvel movie Guardians of the Galaxy.
A huge risk for Disney at the time, the Chris Pratt-led action-comedy is now considered one of the best of the franchise.
“When it ended, I left the cinema with the feeling that I had just experienced something new, free of cynicism and without concern for being gritty when necessary.”
In fact, it also turns out that Gunn was inspired to include one of Spielberg’s filming techniques in Guardians of the Galaxy.
Another fan asked: “Never noticed but have you ever done the Spielberg zoom in any of your movies?”
Meanwhile, the director has been preparing for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, which hits cinemas in 2023.
He tweeted an update last week saying: “Our designers & visual development geniuses are busy creating new, fantastic designs of other worlds & alien beings.
“I’m not sure the galaxy is big enough for all this magic. This. One. Is. Huge. I’m excited.”
