Steven Spielberg's 'feud' with Julia Roberts on the set of...

Entertainment

Steven Spielberg’s ‘feud’ with Julia Roberts on the set of Hook explained

Steven Spielberg's 'feud' with Julia Roberts on the set of Hook explained

These tragic events occurred during the shooting of Hook, leaving Roberts distressed, reportedly garnering her the nickname TinkerHell.

Spielberg was asked about Roberts’ behaviour on set during an interview with 60 Minutes, where he confessed: “It was an unfortunate time for us to work together.

“But I think Julia is a really, really good actress.”

When he was asked if he would work together with her again, Spielberg said: “This is a 60 minutes question isn’t it?” Before adding: “No.”

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

