Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho ‘optimistic’ over Harry Kane injury ahead of League Cup final

The result saw Tottenham miss out on the chance to stretch their lead over Everton in the Premier League table to four points, with both clubs fighting hard to secure European qualification for next season.

Mourinho’s side currently occupy seventh place, four points adrift of fifth-placed Chelsea, who have played a game less.

However, the big story from Goodison Park was the injury to Kane, which will undoubtedly come as a huge blow for Spurs ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City.

The north London club will have the opportunity to claim their first piece of silverware since 2008 later this month, but there is a chance that they could be without their star man and attacking talisman against the best side in the country at Wembley Stadium.

Kane injured both ankles back in January during the 3-1 defeat to Liverpool back in January, with Spurs scoring just once from open play during his absence.

