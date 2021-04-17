UK holiday destinations dominate foreign travel for summer – four key staycation hotspots

Speaking exclusively to Express.co.uk Ryan Pearson, regional manager at Booking.com explained that even with the potential of jetting off abroad, UK destinations continue to dominate travel searches.
“After seeing an increase in searches following the government’s announcement, Booking.com can reveal that domestic getaways will be front of mind for UK travellers this summer,” he said.
“In fact, eight out of the top ten most searched for destinations for summer months were based in the UK, which is twice as many as 2020.”
READ MORE: Holidays: FCDO updates for France, Spain, Italy, Greece & Portugal
“Cornwall, Devon, Yorkshire and The Highlands have all seen a noticeable recent increase in searches,” continued Mr Pearson.
However, these are not the only destinations that Britons are eagerly eyeing up.
Mr Pearson also pointed to some specific regions which have seen a surge in searches including Bath, Newquay, St Ives, Edinburgh, Blackpool, Bournemouth, Torquay, Inverness, York and Brighton.
DON’T MISS
Holiday news: 12 ‘green listed’ countries Brits could visit in summer [INSIGHT]
Holidays: Expert shares two tests needed for green countries [INTERVIEW]
Holidays: Travel experts warn of ‘danger’ of ‘cheap tests’ [COMMENT]
“We are aware that travel confidence levels are currently steady, given our recent research which revealed that 47 percent of people still plan to travel within their own country in the medium term, with 38 percent planning to do so in over a year’s time,” explained Mr Pearson.
“Further to this, Britons are most keen to take a beach, nature sightseeing or city break in the future.
“As Britons are looking to the UK for their beach getaway this
year, destinations such as Newquay, St Ives and Torquay have surged in popularity for this summer compared to last year.”
“Given the large amount of uncertainty that COVID-19, for those making travel plans, we always recommend opting for flexible policies, given the ever-evolving government guidelines,” he advised.
Many travel and accommodation providers have ramped up their cancellation and rebooking policies to allow for unexpected Covid-related events.
This often includes sudden lockdowns, or in the event holidaymakers are diagnosed with coronavirus.
“It is also vital that people adhere to Government guidelines at the time of booking and
when going away,” concluded Mr Pearson.
This includes if localised lockdowns come into play, but holidaymakers still choose to travel.
Holidaymakers are advised to stay up-to-date on the relevant guidelines both in their local area, and their destination.
This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed
0 Comments