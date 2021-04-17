UK holiday destinations dominate foreign travel for summer – four key staycation hotspots

Despite hopes holidays could resume from May 17 under the Prime Minister’s roadmap out of lockdown, according to Booking.com a large chunk of Britons are opting to play it safe this year.

Speaking exclusively to Express.co.uk Ryan Pearson, regional manager at Booking.com explained that even with the potential of jetting off abroad, UK destinations continue to dominate travel searches.

“After seeing an increase in searches following the government’s announcement, Booking.com can reveal that domestic getaways will be front of mind for UK travellers this summer,” he said.

“In fact, eight out of the top ten most searched for destinations for summer months were based in the UK, which is twice as many as 2020.”

