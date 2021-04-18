NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Amanda Holden: I Can See Your Voice star sends fans...

Celebrities

Amanda Holden: I Can See Your Voice star sends fans wild in plunging blue swimsuit

1 min

87views
87
14 shares, 87 points
Amanda Holden: I Can See Your Voice star sends fans wild in plunging blue swimsuit
Amanda Holden, 50, donned a tight blue swimsuit as she prepared to enjoy a morning swim in her home swimming pool today. The I Can See Your Voice judge looked radiant in the blue zip-up sleeved swimsuit, which featured an eye-catching design.
Styling her swimwear, Amanda complimented the look with two long necklaces and a pair of sunglasses.

Her hair was kept brushed back into a ponytail as she prepared to start her morning exercise regime.

Behind her were two grey lilos which could be used to relax on after a strenuous swim.

She typed: “Morning dip.”

In the comment section, fans gushed over the star as they praised her youthful looks.

READ MORE: ‘I regret the anxiousness’ Linda Robson on nerves with Pauline Quirke

In February 2011, the TV star lost their baby son Theo when he was stillborn at seven months.

Amanda has said she gets put on the “naughty step” for revealing details of their personal life.

She admitted in 2016: “Much to my poor husband’s dismay, I confess everything to some newspaper or other every week by accident or on Twitter, because I am chatty.

“I have no more secrets because of social media and life in general.”

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

READ  Dick Strawbridge and wife Angel announce Escape To The Chateau tour back on 'So excited!'
, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

87
14 shares, 87 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish