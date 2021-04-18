Black Rob death: Bad Boy Records rapper dies aged 51

Hip hop artist Marcel Theo Hall, better known by his stage name Biz Markie, paid tribute to the late rapper in a tweet featuring old photographs of him.
He wrote: “RIP Black Rob, one of the great millennium-era crime rap novelists, gruff but with Harlem slickness, who endured fire & brimstone to briefly reach the apex, before gravity and the law took hold.
“Of course, ‘Whoa,’ which owned the world for a full year, the platonic tunnel banger.”
A third commenter said: “Black Rob deserved better from this world. I pray his suffering has come to an end.
“I am glad he was able to speak and be seen prior to his passing.
“His visibility and his condition should be a reminder to appreciate health and not leave the sick and ageing behind.
“Godspeed, sir.”
