Black Rob death: Bad Boy Records rapper dies aged 51

The rapper is said to have died on Saturday while hospitalised in Atlanta. On April 10, radio personality DJ Self shared a video confirming that the star, who was born Robert Ross, was in hospital.

On Saturday, tributes for the musician began to pour in on social media, with fans and fellow artists remembering his life’s work.

Hip hop artist Marcel Theo Hall, better known by his stage name Biz Markie, paid tribute to the late rapper in a tweet featuring old photographs of him.

He wrote: “RIP Black Rob, one of the great millennium-era crime rap novelists, gruff but with Harlem slickness, who endured fire & brimstone to briefly reach the apex, before gravity and the law took hold.

“Of course, ‘Whoa,’ which owned the world for a full year, the platonic tunnel banger.”