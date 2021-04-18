NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Black Rob death: Bad Boy Records rapper dies aged 51

Entertainment

Black Rob death: Bad Boy Records rapper dies aged 51

Black Rob death: Bad Boy Records rapper dies aged 51
The rapper is said to have died on Saturday while hospitalised in Atlanta. On April 10, radio personality DJ Self shared a video confirming that the star, who was born Robert Ross, was in hospital.
On Saturday, tributes for the musician began to pour in on social media, with fans and fellow artists remembering his life’s work.

Hip hop artist Marcel Theo Hall, better known by his stage name Biz Markie, paid tribute to the late rapper in a tweet featuring old photographs of him.

He wrote: “RIP Black Rob, one of the great millennium-era crime rap novelists, gruff but with Harlem slickness, who endured fire & brimstone to briefly reach the apex, before gravity and the law took hold.

“Of course, ‘Whoa,’ which owned the world for a full year, the platonic tunnel banger.”

Another person added: “RIP to one of Bad Boy’s finest, storyteller supreme, Black Rob.”

A third commenter said: “Black Rob deserved better from this world. I pray his suffering has come to an end.

“I am glad he was able to speak and be seen prior to his passing.

“His visibility and his condition should be a reminder to appreciate health and not leave the sick and ageing behind.

“Godspeed, sir.”

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

