'Born to be Queen' Kate Middleton 'breathtaking' in 'compelling' snap

Fans have gone mad over the stunning picture, with one social media user saying that she was “born to be a Queen”.

The royal was snapped looking directly at the camera as she sat in the back of one of the funeral cars.

The bottom half of her face was covered with an all-black face covering in-line with Covid guidance.

Kate also wore a thin lace veil which covered the top half of her face.

One social media user wrote: “I haven’t seen Kate wearing eyeliner in ages, her eye makeup is just right.”

Another said: “She’s so perfect, her eyes look perfect”.

“Everything about this photo is gorgeous, the veil sits perfectly across her face”.

Kate was also wearing a long-sleeved black dress which had a fitted bodice and a flared skirt.

She paired it with sheer tights and black high heels.

The Duchess was just one of the 30 guests who attended the Duke’s funeral today.

Kate wasn’t the only Royal Family member to wear special pieces of jewellery.

The Queen wore one of the largest brooches in her collection as she said her final goodbye to her husband, the Richmond Brooch.

Inherited by the Queen from her grandmother, the Richmond Brooch has made a regular appearance in the monarch’s brooch rotation throughout the years.

The brooch, made by Hunt and Roskell, was given to Mary as a wedding present in 1893 by the town of Richmond.

Mary’s family, the Tecks, had lived at White Lodge in Richmond Park for more than two decades.

The brooch they offered to Mary was made of diamonds set with two pearls, a large round centre pearl, plus a detachable pear-shaped pearl drop.