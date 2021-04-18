NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

'Born to be Queen' Kate Middleton 'breathtaking' in 'compelling' snap

Life & Style

'Born to be Queen' Kate Middleton 'breathtaking' in 'compelling' snap

1 min

180views
105
15 shares, 105 points
'Born to be Queen' Kate Middleton 'breathtaking' in 'compelling' snap
Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, stood on her own as she watched the Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin pass her, which was being carried through the grounds of Windsor Castle on a Land Rover hearse. Prince Philip’s coffin was followed by his children including Prince Edward and Princess Anne.
Kate also wore a thin lace veil which covered the top half of her face.

The bottom half of her face was covered with an all-black face covering in-line with Covid guidance. 

The royal was snapped looking directly at the camera as she sat in the back of one of the funeral cars. 

Fans have gone mad over the stunning picture, with one social media user saying that she was “born to be a Queen”.

One social media user wrote: “I haven’t seen Kate wearing eyeliner in ages, her eye makeup is just right.”

Another said: “She’s so perfect, her eyes look perfect”.

“Everything about this photo is gorgeous, the veil sits perfectly across her face”.

Kate was also wearing a long-sleeved black dress which had a fitted bodice and a flared skirt. 

She paired it with sheer tights and black high heels.

The Duchess was just one of the 30 guests who attended the Duke’s funeral today.

Kate wasn’t the only Royal Family member to wear special pieces of jewellery.

The Queen wore one of the largest brooches in her collection as she said her final goodbye to her husband, the Richmond Brooch.

Inherited by the Queen from her grandmother, the Richmond Brooch has made a regular appearance in the monarch’s brooch rotation throughout the years.

READ  Princess Beatrice 'just like mum Sarah Ferguson' in 'uninhibited' new video - expert

The brooch, made by Hunt and Roskell, was given to Mary as a wedding present in 1893 by the town of Richmond. 

Mary’s family, the Tecks, had lived at White Lodge in Richmond Park for more than two decades.

The brooch they offered to Mary was made of diamonds set with two pearls, a large round centre pearl, plus a detachable pear-shaped pearl drop.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
Read More

, , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

105
15 shares, 105 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish