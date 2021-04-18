NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Caught on camera: Plant thief targets Shady Acres

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Several neighbors in The Heights area have filed reports of a brazen plant thief who has been caught on camera pulling into people’s driveways and stealing their pots and plants.Alex Taylor, who lives in Shady Acres, had just bought three big pots and plants last week to replace several plants that froze during February’s winter storm. She said she spent $ 500.

Taylor said she isn’t the only one this has happened to either.

Two other women, who live on West 26th Street, reported on Nextdoor that they also caught the same man stealing their plants.According to Taylor, if neighbors compile a long enough list of victims, the constable said this would be considered a felony.

Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.

