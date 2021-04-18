Caught on camera: Plant thief targets Shady Acres

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Several neighbors in The Heights area have filed reports of a brazen plant thief who has been caught on camera pulling into people’s driveways and stealing their pots and plants.Alex Taylor, who lives in Shady Acres, had just bought three big pots and plants last week to replace several plants that froze during February’s winter storm. She said she spent $ 500.

SEE RELATED STORY: Video shows woman stealing potted plants on porchesThe video above shows the moment the suspect pulled into Taylor’s home Thursday at 9:55 a.m. and packed up her plants in his minivan.

Taylor said she isn’t the only one this has happened to either.

Two other women, who live on West 26th Street, reported on Nextdoor that they also caught the same man stealing their plants.According to Taylor, if neighbors compile a long enough list of victims, the constable said this would be considered a felony.

SEE RELATED STORY: FBI offering reward for identification of ‘Bank Bomb Bandit’ after robbery in Weimar