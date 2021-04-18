NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Business

China’s Huawei plans to launch ultrafast 6G networks by 2030 – media

While many countries around the world are only starting to embrace 5G technology, Chinese tech giant Huawei has come forward with plans to roll out its much-faster successor.

The plans were revealed by the company’s rotating chairman Xu Zhijun at a conference in Shenzhen earlier this week, according to a Chinese media report. The official said that 6G networks will be introduced to the market in less than 10 years, by 2030. 
Huawei vowed to release a white paper explaining its vision for the development of next-generation networks in the near future, the report said. While details about the technology are scarce, China’s CGTN reported that 6G networks may be 50 times faster than 5G. Given that 5G networks allow the transfer of up to 20 gigabits per second under ideal conditions, the speed of its successor may reach 1,000 gigabits per second.

While it will definitely enable users to download everything from apps to videos faster, 6G technology can also allow use of the internet at high-speed movement, for example in a plane, the report notes.
Huawei is one of the global leaders in 5G development, but some countries have opted to restrict the use of the company’s equipment amid US pressure. In 2019, the tech company revealed that it started working on 6G networks “long ago.” Its CEO Ren Zhengfei said that the technology was still in the early stages, projecting that some ten years could pass before it becomes a reality.

RT

This article originally appeared on RT Business News

