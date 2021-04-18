Consultant surgeon explains why varicose veins are a health risk

Varicose veins can also lead to leg ulcers, which are open sores where the “skin has broken down and cannot heal over again”.

This enables bacteria to get into the flesh, causing recurrent infection and pain.

Am I at risk of varicose veins?

There are four risk factors for developing varicose veins:

Increasing age

Pregnancy

Family history

Prolonged sitting

Is there anything that can be done if I have varicose veins?

Fortunately, “veins can be treated” said Whiteley. “Modern vein treatments are performed under local anaesthetic as walk-in walk-out procedures.”

