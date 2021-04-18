Covid vaccine side effects: Is there a connection between bleeding gums and Covid vaccines

A preprint of a study yet to be published was undergone by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, NIPH, and found the AstraZeneca vaccine may lead to bleeding disorders.

Researchers used an ongoing study called the Norwegian Mother, Father and Child Cohort Study and examined questions pertaining to side effects observed in those who had received the AstraZeneca vaccine throughout Europe.

Participants were asked through questionnaires regarding potential side effects after their COVID-19 vaccinations.

These side effects included skin bleeding, nose bleeds and bleedings in the gum known as gingival bleeding.

