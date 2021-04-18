Daily horoscope for April 18: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac

For some, it’s better to listen rather than fight back.
Mind, body green writes: “Everyone wants the last word, but is a subject really worth debating like a death match?
“If no one’s willing to budge, you might as well be shouting at a wall.”
You may feel as though you can do anything, and keep note of those ideas.
If your birthday is today, April 18, this means you are an Aries who stands firm in their beliefs.
You are strong, dependable and influential while also taking the lead in conversations or projects.
If April 18 is your birthday, you are proud, unrealistic, uncontrolled while also being loyal, dignified and influential.
You are most compatible with zodiac signs: Gemini, Leo, and Sagittarius.
April 18 birthdays share their day with social media sensation Kourtney Kardashian, Scottish actor David Tennant and US chat show host Conan O’Brien.
