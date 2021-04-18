NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Daily horoscope for April 18: Your star sign reading, astrology...

Daily horoscope for April 18: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac

Today, the Sun will meet Mercury at the same angle as Aries, creating a fiery environment. When the Sun meets Mercury, the result can bring out tempers and see sparks fly. Here’s what your Sunday, April 18 horoscope has in store.
If you find yourself in a confrontation, try and back down as you could end up locked in frustration.

For some, it’s better to listen rather than fight back.

Mind, body green writes: “Everyone wants the last word, but is a subject really worth debating like a death match?

“If no one’s willing to budge, you might as well be shouting at a wall.”

Read More: Zodiac sign dates: Why you might have got your star sign WRONG

This may also be a good time to revisit any dreams you’ve put to one side, and reassess your goals.

You may feel as though you can do anything, and keep note of those ideas.

If your birthday is today, April 18, this means you are an Aries who stands firm in their beliefs.

You are strong, dependable and influential while also taking the lead in conversations or projects.

Your greatest challenge is learning how to let your guard down.

If April 18 is your birthday, you are proud, unrealistic, uncontrolled while also being loyal, dignified and influential.

You are most compatible with zodiac signs: Gemini, Leo, and Sagittarius.

April 18 birthdays share their day with social media sensation Kourtney Kardashian, Scottish actor David Tennant and US chat show host Conan O’Brien.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
