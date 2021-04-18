NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Elvis Presley military exit: Why was Elvis discharged from the...

Entertainment

Elvis Presley military exit: Why was Elvis discharged from the Army?

1 min

103views
73
12 shares, 73 points
Elvis Presley military exit: Why was Elvis discharged from the Army?

When Elvis first enlisted, he was a Private and became a Private First Class only a few months later in November 1958.

In June 1959, he was promoted again to Specialist Fourth Class, and only weeks before his discharge in March 1960, he was promoted to Sergeant.

A huge crowd of fans, including his record label representatives and singer Nancy Sinatra, welcomed him home from duty days before his discharge.

Despite being at the height of his career when he left for the Army, Elvis wanted to prove to fans he was up for the challenge of the work.

This article originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

READ  James Bond: Outlander's Sam Heughan on Golden Gun moment at his ‘incredible’ 007 audition
, , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

73
12 shares, 73 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in
en English
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanish