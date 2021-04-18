Hidden dangers of high sugar content in your ciders and how this affects blood sugar

Blood sugar – the main type of sugar found in blood – supplies the body with energy and provides nutrients to its organs, muscles and nervous system. However, too much sugar in your blood can seriously damage parts of your body. If you have diabetes, the scales are tipped towards having high blood sugar levels because your pancreas is not performing properly. Summer drinking can play havoc on all of this due to the high amount of sugar hidden in some of your favourite cider drinks.

Experts warn that enjoying a fruity cider drink or five could be one of the biggest culprits for blood sugar levels.

According to Dental Excellence findings, a standard 500ml bottle of Pear Kopparberg cider contains 53g of sugar – which is equivalent to two and a half glazed Krispy Kreme donuts.

While a 500ml bottle of Rekorderlig Strawberry & lime cider contains the same amount of sweetness as a generous slice of chocolate cake.

Following close behind is the classic Strawberry and Lime Kopparberg cider which contains more sugar than two Classic Magnum Ice Creams.

Finally, Thatchers Haze Cloudy Somerset Cider with 50g of sugar, is more than a 100g bag of Haribo Starmix.