Holidays 2021: The EIGHT countries Brits may be able to visit from May 17

Travel abroad will require frequent Covid tests, and specific rules may apply depending on the country.
So Britons eager for time in the sun this summer may be able to travel abroad after all.
However, new research has found just eight countries could make the Government’s green list come May.
The study also found several countries which should be on the red list come the deadline, including France, Turkey, Holland, Croatia, Sweden, Belgium and Luxembourg.
And tourist hotspots like Spain, Greece, Italy and Cyprus are classed as amber countries on the report, due to high coronavirus rates.
However, economic and political factors could see those riskier countries downgraded.
The report said: “Last year, the Spanish and Greek islands were given a lower-risk rating than the mainland and that could happen again this year.”
A statement on the government website says plans will be unveiled in ’early May’.
It reads: “It is too early to predict which countries will be on which list over the summer, and the government continues to consider a range of factors to inform the restrictions placed on them.
“We will set out by early May which countries will fall into which category, as well as confirming whether international travel can resume from 17 May 2021.”
