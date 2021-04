Paul Pogba makes huge Man Utd salary demand as Mino Raiola explores transfer options

Pogba has been one of United’s best performers since the turn of the year, chipping in with a number of vital contributions to keep the Red Devils on course for a second-placed finish in the Premier League

The 28-year-old also scored the winner against AC Milan in his side’s Europa League round of 16 second-leg clash at the San Siro, furthering United’s ambitions of a second continental triumph in four years.

Despite his influential role at the heart of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s midfield this season, Pogba is yet to agree fresh terms with his current employers.

A number of clubs have been linked with his services as a result of the situation, with potential suitors including the likes of Spanish giants Real Madrid and former club Juventus.

United could be faced with a dilemma over whether to sell Pogba this summer rather than risk losing him for nothing at the end of next season.

JUST IN: Man Utd boss Solskjaer ‘fears’ Haaland will seal Man City transfer