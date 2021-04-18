Paul Pogba makes huge Man Utd salary demand as Mino Raiola explores transfer options

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has asked for a £500,000 per week salary to commit to the Red Devils beyond the end of next season, according to reports. The Frenchman’s future has been shrouded with uncertainty in recent months, with his current deal at Old Trafford set to expire in the summer of 2022.

Pogba has been one of United’s best performers since the turn of the year, chipping in with a number of vital contributions to keep the Red Devils on course for a second-placed finish in the Premier League The 28-year-old also scored the winner against AC Milan in his side’s Europa League round of 16 second-leg clash at the San Siro, furthering United’s ambitions of a second continental triumph in four years. Despite his influential role at the heart of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s midfield this season, Pogba is yet to agree fresh terms with his current employers. A number of clubs have been linked with his services as a result of the situation, with potential suitors including the likes of Spanish giants Real Madrid and former club Juventus. United could be faced with a dilemma over whether to sell Pogba this summer rather than risk losing him for nothing at the end of next season. JUST IN: Man Utd boss Solskjaer ‘fears’ Haaland will seal Man City transfer

If the Red Devils are serious about keeping hold of their man, they are likely to be forced into making an unprecedented financial commitment in order to do so. Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has informed club chiefs that an offer of £500,000 per week would be required to stand any chance of striking an agreement, according to the Daily Star. The controversial 53-year-old, who has struggled to stay away from the limelight during Pogba’s time at Old Trafford, is also said to have sounded out Real, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain to relay his client’s demands. It is claimed that, in practice, the World Cup winner could pocket around £800,000 each week when his lucrative image rights are taken into consideration. DON’T MISS READ Mercedes must learn from Lewis Hamilton tension and avoid Verstappen and Russell decision

This figure would easily make Pogba the highest-paid player in United’s long and storied history. He insisted back in January that he was eager to extend his stay at the club, telling BT Sport that he remains fully focused on helping the Red Devils to restore their former glory. “I have a contract, I’m here, I’m enjoying myself,” said Pogba. “Everybody knows that I have one year left, so I’m going to speak to the club to see what’s going on. “Now my objective, my goal, is to win something that’s all I’m thinking about is to win, bring my energy, do the best I can to help the team the most.

“That’s all I’m thinking of. The contract is not important, just to win.” Pogba was brought back to Old Trafford in the summer of 2016, with the 20-time Premier League champions shelling out a club-record transfer fee in the region of £91m to secure his signature. Since rejoining United’s ranks he has played 191 matches in all competitions, scoring 37 goals and providing another 39 assists in the process.

